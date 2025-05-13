University of Haripur Hosts Dialogue for Change

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The University of Haripur hosted a high-level panel discussion today under "Farq Parhta Hai", a flagship youth leadership programme by Accountability Lab Pakistan, supported by the European Union and implemented in collaboration with UNODC and NACTA.

Addressing the participants, Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, highlighted the critical intersection of youth empowerment, digital innovation and peacebuilding.

“If we are serious about building a peaceful, cohesive society, we must understand that the battle is no longer just on the streets—it is happening in digital spaces,” he said.

“Youth today are not just stakeholders in the future—they are architects of the present. With access to the right technology and platforms, they can counter hate, bridge divides, and rebuild fractured narratives through creativity, collaboration and civic tech.”

He emphasized that real change comes when young people are given not only a seat at the table but the tools to lead.

“We must invest in digital literacy, responsible AI use, and narrative-building skills,” Nisar added.

“Metrix Pakistan believes in cultivating a generation that doesn’t wait for solutions—they create them. In an age of polarisation, technology is not the enemy—it is the enabler of dialogue, inclusion and sustainable peace.”

Dr Shaista Jadoon, MNA, called for institutional commitment to inclusive policymaking and emphasised that empowering young women must remain central to peace and development strategies.

Dr Abid Fareed, Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, pointed to the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital skills, along with soft skills like communication, leadership and critical thinking, to help youth become effective changemakers.

District Police Officer Farhan Khan highlighted the role of community policing in addressing root causes of conflict.

“Peace is a shared responsibility,” he noted, “and institutions must actively rebuild public trust through transparency and youth engagement.”

Dr Abdul Muhaiman, Head of Islamic & Religious Studies, stressed the need for inclusive religious education to dismantle extremism and foster community harmony.

Moderated by Syed Raza Ali, Program Manager at Accountability Lab Pakistan, the event underscored the goals of Farq Parhta Hai, a national movement to cultivate youth leadership, civic dialogue and resilience through workshops, campus-based events and digital campaigns.

Dr Waseem Ahmad of the University reaffirmed its role in equipping young minds with the values and tools needed for peaceful engagement and inclusive leadership.

“Farq Parhta Hai is not just a project—it is a call to action for youth to reclaim civic spaces, lead responsibly and imagine a different Pakistan,” said Raza Ali in his closing remarks.