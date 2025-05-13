Open Menu

University Of Haripur Hosts Dialogue For Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 08:20 PM

University of Haripur Hosts Dialogue for Change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The University of Haripur hosted a high-level panel discussion today under "Farq Parhta Hai", a flagship youth leadership programme by Accountability Lab Pakistan, supported by the European Union and implemented in collaboration with UNODC and NACTA.

Addressing the participants, Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, highlighted the critical intersection of youth empowerment, digital innovation and peacebuilding.

“If we are serious about building a peaceful, cohesive society, we must understand that the battle is no longer just on the streets—it is happening in digital spaces,” he said.

“Youth today are not just stakeholders in the future—they are architects of the present. With access to the right technology and platforms, they can counter hate, bridge divides, and rebuild fractured narratives through creativity, collaboration and civic tech.”

He emphasized that real change comes when young people are given not only a seat at the table but the tools to lead.

“We must invest in digital literacy, responsible AI use, and narrative-building skills,” Nisar added.

“Metrix Pakistan believes in cultivating a generation that doesn’t wait for solutions—they create them. In an age of polarisation, technology is not the enemy—it is the enabler of dialogue, inclusion and sustainable peace.”

Dr Shaista Jadoon, MNA, called for institutional commitment to inclusive policymaking and emphasised that empowering young women must remain central to peace and development strategies.

Dr Abid Fareed, Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, pointed to the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital skills, along with soft skills like communication, leadership and critical thinking, to help youth become effective changemakers.

District Police Officer Farhan Khan highlighted the role of community policing in addressing root causes of conflict.

“Peace is a shared responsibility,” he noted, “and institutions must actively rebuild public trust through transparency and youth engagement.”

Dr Abdul Muhaiman, Head of Islamic & Religious Studies, stressed the need for inclusive religious education to dismantle extremism and foster community harmony.

Moderated by Syed Raza Ali, Program Manager at Accountability Lab Pakistan, the event underscored the goals of Farq Parhta Hai, a national movement to cultivate youth leadership, civic dialogue and resilience through workshops, campus-based events and digital campaigns.

Dr Waseem Ahmad of the University reaffirmed its role in equipping young minds with the values and tools needed for peaceful engagement and inclusive leadership.

“Farq Parhta Hai is not just a project—it is a call to action for youth to reclaim civic spaces, lead responsibly and imagine a different Pakistan,” said Raza Ali in his closing remarks.

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

39 minutes ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

49 minutes ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

6 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

6 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

6 hours ago
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

6 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

11 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

19 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan