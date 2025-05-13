Police Arrest Three Drug Pushers With Narcotics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Multan police have arrested three drug pushers during separate raids and recovered around three kilogram of hashish and heroin from their possession.
Police spokesman said on Tuesday, Qadir Pur Rana police arrested two drug pushers including Sohnay Khan alias Chandio and Ghulam Mustafa.
Exactly 1.4 kilogram of hashish and 550 gram heroin were recovered from them.
Delhi Gate police also arrested a drug pusher Kashif and recovered over one kilogram of heroin from his possession.
Three accused have been put in lock up and further legal proceedings were in progress, police spokesman said.
