Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Drug Pushers With Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Police arrest three drug pushers with narcotics

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Multan police have arrested three drug pushers during separate raids and recovered around three kilogram of hashish and heroin from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday, Qadir Pur Rana police arrested two drug pushers including Sohnay Khan alias Chandio and Ghulam Mustafa.

Exactly 1.4 kilogram of hashish and 550 gram heroin were recovered from them.

Delhi Gate police also arrested a drug pusher Kashif and recovered over one kilogram of heroin from his possession.

Three accused have been put in lock up and further legal proceedings were in progress, police spokesman said.

Recent Stories

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

20 minutes ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

30 minutes ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

5 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

5 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

6 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

6 hours ago
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

11 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

19 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

20 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan