Industries promotion can help eliminate unemployment : Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday directed the officials concerned to utilize all available resources for the promotion of small industries in the province and observed that promotion of industries can help eliminate unemployment in Sindh.

The Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce said this while chairing a meeting of officers of Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC).

Managing Director SSIC Dr. Sarwat Faheem and other officers also attended the meeting.

The Minister directed the officers to improve the recovery and also ensure timely payment of salaries of employees of the SSIC.