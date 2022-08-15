Infant killed, 2 women injured in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :An infant was killed, while two women sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Monday that old and redundant roof of a house caved in due to rain in Chak No.394-GB.

As a result, 7-month-old Ali Hasan, son of Zeeshan, his mother Zunaira Bibi (28) and Naik Bibi (56) were buried under the debris.

The Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from debris. Rescue team shifted them to hospital where infant Ali Hasan succumbed to this injuries whereas condition of women was also critical.