Inflation Affecting Poor People: Javed Hashmi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Inflation affecting poor people: Javed Hashmi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi said that the rising inflation was affecting poor people in the country.

While holding press conference here, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi stated that the government should take measures to control inflation and provide optimum relief to masses. He, however, added that country's economy was witnessing downward trend. Hashmi remarked that the country was faced with different crises.

He observed that dear homeland was heading towards complicated circumstances. He criticized incumbent government's policies and also held government responsible for the crises.

Responding to a question, Javed Hashmi stated that Indian forces could not shake resolve of the Kashmiris. The Pakistanis are standing by innocent Kashmiris and fully support right of self-determination. Similarly, Pakistanis have full potential and are also capable of giving tough time to enemy.

