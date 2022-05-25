UrduPoint.com

Information Ministry Releases National Song For "Youm-e-Takbeer"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Information Ministry releases national song for "Youm-e-Takbeer"

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released a national song in connection with the "Youm-e-Takbeer", to be commemorated on May 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released a national song in connection with the "Youm-e-Takbeer", to be commemorated on May 28.

According to a news statement, the national song was aimed at highlighting the importance of "Youm-e-Takbeer".

This year theme of Youm-e-Takbeer was "Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay".

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had already announced 10-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of the atomic explosions.

May 28 is an unforgettable day in the history of Pakistan as on this day, the country became the nuclear power after successfully conducting nuclear tests at Chaghi, Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Nuclear Gay May

Recent Stories

Yasin Malik Conviction: Mushaal says biased, ruthl ..

Yasin Malik Conviction: Mushaal says biased, ruthless judgment to be contested i ..

9 minutes ago
 Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Exits Twitter Board ..

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Exits Twitter Board as Shareholders Hold 2022 Mee ..

9 minutes ago
 US, EU Launch Advisory Group to Analyze Alleged Wa ..

US, EU Launch Advisory Group to Analyze Alleged War Crimes in Ukraine - Blinken

11 minutes ago
 Washington Initiates Second USMCA Dispute on Canad ..

Washington Initiates Second USMCA Dispute on Canada's Dairy Restrictions - Trade ..

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine Has No Preconditions for Resumption of Neg ..

Ukraine Has No Preconditions for Resumption of Negotiations With Russia - Kuleba

11 minutes ago
 Active Corona cases drop below 200 in KP

Active Corona cases drop below 200 in KP

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.