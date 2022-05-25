Information Ministry releases national song for "Youm-e-Takbeer"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released a national song in connection with the "Youm-e-Takbeer", to be commemorated on May 28.

According to a news statement, the national song was aimed at highlighting the importance of "Youm-e-Takbeer".

This year theme of Youm-e-Takbeer was "Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay".

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had already announced 10-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of the atomic explosions.

May 28 is an unforgettable day in the history of Pakistan as on this day, the country became the nuclear power after successfully conducting nuclear tests at Chaghi, Balochistan.