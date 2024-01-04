Injured crow trapped at tall tree rescued in Manshera

In a surprising move, reflecting love, care and even audacity for saving of trapped creatures, the officials of Wildlife Department and some locals successfully rescued an injured crow entangled at a dangerous height of 150 feet on an old cheer pine tree in Manshera district on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) In a surprising move, reflecting love, care and even audacity for saving of trapped creatures, the officials of Wildlife Department and some locals successfully rescued an injured crow entangled at a dangerous height of 150 feet on an old cheer pine tree in Manshera district on Thursday.

“The crow was entwined in a web of thick branches at an elevation of around 150 feet on top of an old tree in District court of Manshera,” shared Sarmad Hussain, DFO Wildlife Manshera.

After receiving reports about trapping of crow, both Rescue 1122 and Wildlife Department officials reached the site for the help of the bird.

Realizing danger due to elevated position of the trapped crow, it become very difficult even for Rescue 1122 team to take risk of rescuing the bird, relates Sarmad.

He said a local person who claims of being able to climb the tree because of his dwelling in hilly areas, needed permission and help for rescuing the bird.

The brave person used ropes for tying himself and plastic pipes to use as zipline for reaching to the crow and finally rescued the bird by bringing it down. People present at the site highly appreciated the audacity and courage exhibited by the local person for saving of a crow by putting his own life in danger. DFO Wildlife, Sarmad Hussain as a mark of commendation presented cash prize to brave local of Manshera district.