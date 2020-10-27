Innocent children targeted in mosque blast: CM aide

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Technology (IT), Kamran Bangash here Tuesday said terrorists have again targeted innocent students in Peshawar and reiterated that culprits involved in this inhuman act would be brought to justice soon.

Talking to media persons here, he said it was highly coward act of terrorism and perpetrators would be arrested soon.

He said the explosion was caused by time device.

He strongly condemned the blast.

He confirmed killing of seven persons in the explosion and 70 others injured who were shifted to hospitals.