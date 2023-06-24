INSPAD president links Kashmir issue solution to lasting peace in region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :President Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD) Dr. Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum has stressed a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue which was essential for peace in the Asian region and in the entire world.

He also called upon the international community and the UK to pressurize India for the release of peacemaker Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik.

He was addressing a peace and harmony conference organized by the Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD), an international welfare and social organization for peace harmony dialogue, and education, held at the British Parliament House of Commons London, a press release on Saturday said.

The purpose of this important international conference is to further highlight the UK's role in Pak-UK relations and the issue of Kashmir, as well as the effective voice of Pakistan and Kashmir in the British Parliament, members of the House of Lords, members of the British Parliament and acknowledging the distinguished services of Kashmiri and Pakistani leaders.

Dr. Tabassum further lauded Pakistani and Kashmiri immigrants who were the real ambassadors of their country, adding that they could present a positive face by dispelling the propaganda against their country and nation.

He stressed that they have to play an active role at the collective and individual levels to achieve political, economic and mutual benefits.

On this occasion, Lord Qurban Hussain, Chairman Labour Friends of Kashmir MP Andrew Gwynne, Members of British Parliament Paul Bristow, Sam Tarry, Khalid Mahmood, Tahir Ali, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Dr.

Khurshid Ahmed CBE Chairman board of Governors Inspad, Liaqat Ali MBE, Sheraz Khan, David Abrahams, Rehana Ali and others highlighted the Pak-UK relations and Kashmir issue.

Lord Qurban Hussain, MP Afzal Khan, MP Debbie Abrahams, MP Andrew Gwynne, MP Paul Bristow, Dr Khurshid Ahmed CBE, Sardar Joga Singh, Raja Fahim Kayani, Councillor Yasmine Dar, Ravi Singh, Shaista Safi, Bakhtawar Mir, Adam Abu Ayman and S M Irfan Tahir were awarded the Community Service for Pak UK relations and longstanding service to the Kashmir Issue.

While Members of British Parliament Muhammad Yaseen, Khalid Mehmood, David Abrahams, Imam Ahmed Al Nafais, Rafiq Sehgal, Manpreet Singh, Asia Hussain, Sheraz Khan President PPC UK, Manzar Qureshi and Rehana Ali were also awarded Ambassador of Peace Certificate.

At the end of the conference, renowned religious scholar Shaykh Paul Salahuddin Armstrong also offered a special prayer for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine, the stability of Pakistan, and the establishment of world peace.

Syed Hussain Shaheed Sarwar, Chaudhry Jahangir Pothi Justice of Peace, Neelum, Owais Rajput, Naila Azmat, Rana Shama Nazir, Nadia Jaffery, Hassan Afzal Rana, Rashid Yaqoob, Safiya Mohammed, Naina Khan,Fiaz Naser, Rana Muhammad Iyas Khan, Shujat Ali Khan, David Abrahams, Creagh Warren, Muhammad Sharif khan, Muhammad Abbasi, Syed Rashed Bokhari, Cameron Iqbal, Suzannah Pasty Baron, Aleisha Alexandra Baron, Mohabat Ali, Jeswinder Singh, Syed Azfar Zahid, Adeel Arshad and others attended the event.