Instructions issued for placing water pots to protect birds from extreme heat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In a move to cater for the water needs of birds in prevailing heat scenario and to reduce its impact on avion population, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department, Shahid Zaman has categorically issued instructions to the officials to ensure provision of water pots and drinkers.

Terming the initiative as` Bird’s summer care drive’, Secretary Climate Change said being humans it’s our religious and moral responsibility to mitigate the impacts of the rising temperature in summer season on these vulnerable bio-entities.

The officials are directed to place water pots in different sites such as balconies in homes, offices, open spaces, lawns, gardens, roofs to attract the birds for quenching their thirst.

The appeal has further been extended to the business community, academia and across the civil society to strengthen social connection and join hands in the summer campaign to play their individual part in placement of drinkers (water pots) at different places in the urban set up to ensure availability of water for the birds around their work places.

A communication shared in this connection reads as `the famous story of Thirsty Crow taught in early education prevails in the contemporary environmental scenario across the biodiversity network of birds and animals in many manifestations’.

Since summer has set in and the birds and animals are very vulnerable to the effect of drought when especially there is no precipitation and rains.

Our feather friends (birds) search for natural water sources which are not easy to find as less water availability and scorching heat in summer trigger mortality of fauna.

The thematic “once upon a time a thirsty crow” story now implies in a broader context on all the birds across the canvas of nature as a common phenomenon due to drought scenario resulting in reduced groundwater recharge and hence water scarcity prevails.

Therefore, not alone human are impacted by climate crisis but birds and animals are equally affected.

In such scenario we as superior beings, can contribute to saving the feathered friends through easily and practicable measures as we share our environment with them all around.

As a matter of fact, human have intelligence and can fight against the heat however, there is a dire need that we also adopt precautions in the summer days especially working in the outdoors and for children to keep them hydrated.

This initiative aiming at affordable water solution has been undertaken with the realization that birds and animals roam in search of water which cause heat stroke and stress especially in their fledglings/ off spring and finally mortality occurs in them due to dehydration, water scarcity and deprivation.

The time of Thirsty Crow has come again. This time they need our help to provide them with water sources easily.

So in order to avoid the birds compel to search for water painstakingly, there is dire need that our little help to quench the thirst of these lovable creatures would not only count for their well being but would also serve as Sadqa Jaria for the life hereafter, it concludes.