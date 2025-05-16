Open Menu

IG Punjab Holds PEB Meeting To Review Key Policy Matters

May 16, 2025

IG Punjab holds PEB meeting to review key policy matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Inspector General (IG) of Police Punjab,Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday chaired a high-level meeting of the Police Executive board (PEB) in Lahore,during which discussions were held on service rules,administrative and policy matters related to rewards and proposed amendments to existing laws.

The session was attended by Additional IGs,the MD of the Safe Cities Authority,heads of all departments and field units,DIGs,AIGs and other senior officers.

According to the spokesperson for Punjab police,the participants also reviewed matters concerning scholarships, service structure, and other relevant topics.

The progress of development schemes and the up gradation of police stations and check posts were also discussed in detail.

The heads of various units also presented concrete proposals and observations on the agenda items.

The IG Punjab directed supervisory officers to efficiently handle administrative affairs and ensure the timely completion of development projects.

IG Dr.Usman Anwar also instructed that the proposals discussed in the meeting be further refined and presented in the next session.

He emphasized the need to hold regular meetings of the PEB for effective decision-making on key policy matters.

