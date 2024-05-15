Open Menu

Interhouse English Speech, Elocution Competitions Of Prep Section Held At SPS

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Interhouse English Speech, Elocution competitions of Prep section held at SPS

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Sadiq Public school in Bahawalpur hosted various co-curricular competitions among the students of Prep School including the Inter-House English Speech Competition and the Inter-House English Elocution Competition.

The chief guest of the Inter-House English Speech Competition 2024 was the Principal of Sadiq Public School Mr. David Dowdles.

According to the judges' decision, Maryam Rashid from Hajrah House and Amna bint Saud from Zainab House shared the first position while Muhammad Afan Azam from Shahbaz House secured the second position. Maryam Khan from Ferral House was awarded the third position.

The consolation prize was given to Muhammad Ali Ahsan from Shahbaz House.

In the overall house ranking, Shahbaz House won the first position, followed by Zainab House and Hajrah House.

The chief guest for the Inter-House English Elocution Competition 2024 was the Senior Headmaster Muhammad Mustafa Chaudhry.

According to the judges' decision, Muhammad Afan Azam from Shahbaz House won the first position, while Maryam Rashid from Hajrah House secured the second position.

Anabiya Suhail from Aisha House was awarded the third position.

The consolation prize was given to Ashmaal Noor from Hajrah House.

In the overall house ranking, Hajrah House won the first position, followed by Aisha House and Ferial House.

