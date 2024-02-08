Interim CM casts vote

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar on Thursday went to cast his vote at Polling Station Government Boys Secondary school No.2, Block-6, PECHS for NA-237 and PS-104.

While talking to the media, the Chief Minister mentioned that the security arrangements were beefed up and the polling stations were functioning smoothly. He also added that the voter turnout would increase.

When asked about the provincial government's role in facilitating the Election Commission of Pakistan, the CM said that they have provided all the necessary facilities, including transportation of the election staff to polling stations.

He dismissed the notion that polling staff had not reached their polling stations.

Regarding the suspension of mobile services, the Chief Minister clarified that it was the decision of the Federal government. He believed that they must have made such a decision for a valid reason.

The Chief Minister visited the Command & Control Center at Civic Center and witnessed the polling process through CCTV coverage.

The Home Minister, Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz and IG Police Riffat Mukhar briefed him about the smooth functioning of the polling process.

Later, the Chief Minister, along with Home Minister Brig (R) Haris Nawaz and IF Police Riffat Mukhtar, took an aerial view of the polling process by his helicopter.