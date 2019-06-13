(@imziishan)

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Thursday met with Farishta's father and family and assured them of full cooperation and support by the ministry and Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Thursday met with Farishta's father and family and assured them of full cooperation and support by the ministry and Islamabad

In a statement issued here, he said the forensic report and other facts related to the case would come to fore very soon and Islamabad police would ensure every inch of justice in the case.

While expressing his grief with the minister, Farishta's father Ghulam Nabi, said the pain we went through was used for political gains and now nobody stands with us.

He also thanked the minister for the help in this regard.