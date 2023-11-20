Interior Minister chairs meeting on enforced disappearances

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti here on Monday reviewed cases of enforced disappearances in a high-level meeting of the committee of ministers .

Defense Minister Lieutenant General (retd) Anwar Ali Haider and Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam were present on the occasion.

Akhtar Mengal Commission’s report was reviewed in detail and the recommendations of the commission were also discussed in the meeting.

Furthermore, the policy formulation on enforced disappearances was also discussed in detail.