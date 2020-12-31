Interior minister lauds services, sacrifices of FC for motherland, assures increasing Shuhada package

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that problems being faced by the FC jawans would be resolved on priority basis and that amount of Shuhada Package for martyred FC personnel would be increased soon.

He expressed these views while visiting the Frontier Constabulary Headquarters Peshawar where he was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent.

The interior minister laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateh for the departed souls.

Commandant of the Frontier Constabulary Moazzam Jah Ansari gave a detailed briefing to the minister about various matters pertaining to the FC force.

The interior minister lauded services and sacrifices, which the FC rendered for restoration of peace despite limited resources, saying the entire nation viewed their sacrifices with respect.

He said the sacrifices of those FC troops who laid their lives in the line of duty would always remain in the hearts of people.

He said the FC played frontline role against menace of terrorism and sacrificed their precious lives for a peaceful Pakistan, adding that the martyred cops were real heroes of the nation.

He said the government was well aware of the problems of the Frontier Constabulary and assured that these would be resolved around one and half a month.

The commandant said that arrival of the interior minister had further boosted courage of FC Jawans who were also providing security in jails in Sindh and foreign offices. He said that 27,500 jawans in 599 platoons were performing duties with professionalism and dedications were their hallmark.

He said during the last two years 11 jawans were martyred in fight against terrorism and 27 terrorists were killed. The Commandant said that under section three, the FC troops were rendering matchless services on border and its adjoining areas, adding that it was providing security on economic corridor, GB, KP, Wapda, SNGPL, NHA besides serving in the UN peace missions.