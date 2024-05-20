Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condoles Martyrdom Of Irani President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles martyrdom of Irani President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister and other colleagues in the helicopter crash incident.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Iranian government and people.

There is sincere distress and shock over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Mohsin Naqvi said.

