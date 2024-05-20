Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condoles Martyrdom Of Irani President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister and other colleagues in the helicopter crash incident.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Iranian government and people.
There is sincere distress and shock over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Mohsin Naqvi said.
Recent Stories
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab on way to progress: minister3 minutes ago
-
Food authority discarded 250litres adulterated milk, 100 kg rotten chicken3 minutes ago
-
BISE starts registration of 9th class students3 minutes ago
-
IESCO detects 11,292 slow, 202 tempered meters in ongoing anti power theft drive13 minutes ago
-
Tarar rules out unilateral legislation for establishment of Digital Media Authority13 minutes ago
-
Special fights to bring KP students back from Kyrgyzstan: Minister13 minutes ago
-
KP govt released Rs 60mln for return of Pakistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan: Muzamil13 minutes ago
-
Eight brick-kilns sealed, fine imposed on three factories23 minutes ago
-
10 injured in road accident23 minutes ago
-
Man,daughter killed on road23 minutes ago
-
Minister Amir Maqam condoles demise of Iran's Ebrahim Raisi23 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condoles Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's demise23 minutes ago