International Day Of Persons With Disability Observed In Shaheed Benazirabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 07:30 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Like other parts of the country, International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed at District Shaheed

Benazirabad on Sunday. In order to express solidarity and highlight their issues among the general public, an awareness rally was organized by district administration and Department of Special Education Shaheed Benazirabad.

The rally that commenced from the DC office and terminated at Nawabshah Press Club was led by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Salmon Ayub, Regional Director Special Education and Rehabilitation Center Ghulam Murtaza Channar, Director Special Education DEPD Murad Khan Jamali.

The rally was also participated by Additional Director Social WelfareMuhammad Sabir Qureshi, Assistant Director Social Welfare Manzoor Mallah, Asad Memon, Special Education (RCMHC)’s Bilal Ahmed, Adnan, employees, teachers and students in large numbers. The rally participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans to give legitimate rights to disabled persons in the society.

Talking to media and rally participants, the Assistant Commissioner Salmon Ayub said that special persons are an important part of the society who are capable of best abilities by Allah.

He said that the government is striving for the welfare of persons with disabilities though they are being given better opportunities of education and training so that they become self-sufficient socially, financially and economically. He said that the Sindh government has also allocated the disabled quota in jobs.

On the occasion Regional Director Special Education Ghulam Murtaza Channar and Director Murad Khan Jamali said that in Sindh efforts are being made by Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for better education opportunities to physically and mentally disabled children.

He said that the institutions of Special Education are providing free transportation, education, food and uniform to children getting education here while the department is focusing special attention on the technical training so that disabled persons could get prestigious jobs in future.

