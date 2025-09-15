International Democracy Day Celebrated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) International Day of Democracy was observed on Monday across the globe — including Pakistan — to recognize democracy as a vital system of governance that empowers people to participate in shaping public opinion and decisions on matters that affect their lives.
Democracy thrives when citizens actively engage not only through voting but also by participating in public discourse, contributing to policy debates, and upholding the rights of all individuals, particularly the marginalized. It is a process that draws its strength from people's voices, choices, and participation.
The United Nations General Assembly established September 15 as the International Day of Democracy to celebrate democratic values in all their forms. The theme for this year, "From Voice to Action," emphasizes transforming democratic participation into meaningful change.
In his message marking the 18th International Day of Democracy, UN Secretary-General António Guterres paid tribute to "the courage of people everywhere who are shaping their societies through dialogue, participation, and trust." He underscored the importance of these efforts "at a time when democracy and the rule of law are under assault from disinformation, division, and shrinking civic space."
To mark the occasion, the UN Democracy Fund hosted a special event at UN Headquarters in New York, spotlighting how democratic engagement can be elevated from mere expression to actionable outcomes.
In Pakistan, the day was observed through a variety of activities led by civil society organizations, socio-political forums, mainstream and social media platforms, and academic institutions. Events included awareness sessions, workshops, and webinars that emphasized the importance of democracy in ensuring transparency, accountability, and civic engagement.
Prominent lawyer Rauf Ambalvi, speaking to APP, noted that in an era of shrinking civic space and growing disinformation, building trust through dialogue and shared decision-making is more critical than ever. He highlighted how democracy enables civil society to adopt a rights-based approach to advocacy and how organizations can enhance their credibility by applying transparency and accountability standards to themselves — just as they expect from government institutions.
Speakers at various events also reflected on the evolution and role of civil society in Pakistan, especially in advocating for the inclusion of women and persons with disabilities, supporting government institutions through research and policy input, and holding authorities accountable for upholding democratic values.
Citizens were encouraged to honor the day by engaging with their communities, discussing democratic values, or writing about the importance of democracy — reinforcing that the true strength of any democracy lies in the active participation of its people.
Recent Stories
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Democracy Day celebrated6 minutes ago
-
Speakers emphasise collective responsibility in drug prevention6 minutes ago
-
Man held with 1.2kg heroin16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara directs to intensify dengue prevention measures in all districts16 minutes ago
-
Rs.600 million internship program launched for veterinary graduates and paravets16 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq holds police Darbar, emphasizes welfare and equal treatment of officers16 minutes ago
-
31 Khwarij terrorists killed in two separate engagements in KP: ISPR16 minutes ago
-
NA panel examines multiple issues: salary payments, land verification, housing projects, accommodati ..16 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes awareness seminar on World Suicide Prevention Day26 minutes ago
-
Sindh launches province-wide HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer26 minutes ago
-
PPP senior leader Roshan ud Din Junejo passes away at 7426 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns case till tomorrow related to super tax26 minutes ago