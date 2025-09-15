International Democracy Day celebrated

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) International Day of Democracy was observed on Monday across the globe — including Pakistan — to recognize democracy as a vital system of governance that empowers people to participate in shaping public opinion and decisions on matters that affect their lives.

Democracy thrives when citizens actively engage not only through voting but also by participating in public discourse, contributing to policy debates, and upholding the rights of all individuals, particularly the marginalized. It is a process that draws its strength from people's voices, choices, and participation.

The United Nations General Assembly established September 15 as the International Day of Democracy to celebrate democratic values in all their forms. The theme for this year, "From Voice to Action," emphasizes transforming democratic participation into meaningful change.

In his message marking the 18th International Day of Democracy, UN Secretary-General António Guterres paid tribute to "the courage of people everywhere who are shaping their societies through dialogue, participation, and trust." He underscored the importance of these efforts "at a time when democracy and the rule of law are under assault from disinformation, division, and shrinking civic space."

To mark the occasion, the UN Democracy Fund hosted a special event at UN Headquarters in New York, spotlighting how democratic engagement can be elevated from mere expression to actionable outcomes.

In Pakistan, the day was observed through a variety of activities led by civil society organizations, socio-political forums, mainstream and social media platforms, and academic institutions. Events included awareness sessions, workshops, and webinars that emphasized the importance of democracy in ensuring transparency, accountability, and civic engagement.

Prominent lawyer Rauf Ambalvi, speaking to APP, noted that in an era of shrinking civic space and growing disinformation, building trust through dialogue and shared decision-making is more critical than ever. He highlighted how democracy enables civil society to adopt a rights-based approach to advocacy and how organizations can enhance their credibility by applying transparency and accountability standards to themselves — just as they expect from government institutions.

Speakers at various events also reflected on the evolution and role of civil society in Pakistan, especially in advocating for the inclusion of women and persons with disabilities, supporting government institutions through research and policy input, and holding authorities accountable for upholding democratic values.

Citizens were encouraged to honor the day by engaging with their communities, discussing democratic values, or writing about the importance of democracy — reinforcing that the true strength of any democracy lies in the active participation of its people.