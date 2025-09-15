Speakers emphasise collective responsibility in drug prevention

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Speakers at a seminar on “Drug Prevention and Awareness” stressed that combating drug abuse and protecting the younger generation from its harmful effects is a collective responsibility of society. The event was organized by Anjuman-e-Insidad-e-Manashiyat and held at Government Graduate Associate College Tandlianwala on Monday.

They highlighted that narcotics act as a deadly poison and emphasized the need for coordinated efforts from institutions, civil society, and families to fight this menace effectively. The speakers also underscored the importance of awareness programs in educational institutions to educate students about the destructive consequences of drug abuse while guiding and encouraging them to engage in positive and productive activities.

A large number of students participated in the seminar, expressing a firm resolve to actively contribute toward building a drug-free society.

The seminar was attended by notable figures including Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar from Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital), Inspector Nauman from the Anti-Narcotics Force, Aamna Akram, General Secretary of Anjuman-e-Insidad-e-Manashiyat, Social Welfare Officer Amir Pervaiz from Tandlianwala, Muhammad Pervaiz, Muhammad Afzal Jalandhari, and Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman Yazdani.