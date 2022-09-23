UrduPoint.com

International Judicial Conference Begins At SC Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2022 | 11:01 AM

The theme of the conference is ''Administration of Justice: 75 Years - Reflecting on the past and looking towards the future"

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2022) Two-day International judicial conference begins at Supreme Court in Islamabad today (Friday) under the auspices of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

The theme of the conference is ''Administration of Justice: 75 Years - Reflecting on the past and looking towards the future".

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial will chair the inaugural and concluding sessions of the conference.

Dignitaries including Judges, jurists, members from legal fraternity, academia and experts on designated themes from all over the world will attend the conference.

The conference will provide a platform for deliberation on challenges in delivery of justice and upholding rule of law.

It will also offer deeper insights to determine the future course in delivery of expeditious justice to people in the age of digital advancement.

