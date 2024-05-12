Open Menu

International Mother’s Day Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 08:40 PM

International Mother’s Day observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) International Mother’s Day was observed all over the world, including Pakistan on Sunday to honour the mothers for their selfless love for their children .

The Day was widely celebrated around the world and has a rich history, stemming from a profound love and respect for mothers and motherhood.

The subject of annual Mother's Day celebrations and expressions of appreciation for their undying love, sacrifice and devotion.

A support system, a hero, a fighter, an anchor and a best friend, there are many more titles used to pay tribute to the mothers and in fact the sacrifices rendered by mothers are unmatched.

The Mother's Day was formally established in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson announced that the second Sunday in May would be Mother's Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan World May Sunday All From Best Love

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

6 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

6 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

12 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 day ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan