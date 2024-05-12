International Mother’s Day Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) International Mother’s Day was observed all over the world, including Pakistan on Sunday to honour the mothers for their selfless love for their children .
The Day was widely celebrated around the world and has a rich history, stemming from a profound love and respect for mothers and motherhood.
The subject of annual Mother's Day celebrations and expressions of appreciation for their undying love, sacrifice and devotion.
A support system, a hero, a fighter, an anchor and a best friend, there are many more titles used to pay tribute to the mothers and in fact the sacrifices rendered by mothers are unmatched.
The Mother's Day was formally established in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson announced that the second Sunday in May would be Mother's Day.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farewell ceremony held in honor of retiring police officers2 minutes ago
-
05 drug peddlers held with Hashish, imported wine2 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of writer Khaki Joyo observed in Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
04 thieves arrested, stolen mobile phones recovered2 minutes ago
-
3-Day, 5th Annual Humphrey Alumni Conference on Social Responsibility concludes2 minutes ago
-
Kundi vows to extend all possible support to KP government for serving masses12 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.81m from 92 defaulters in 24 hours22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns attack on security forces in North Waziristan22 minutes ago
-
Sarfaraz Bugti to meet PM to Discuss Balochistan Issues32 minutes ago
-
IPP discusses economic, general situation, reaffirms support for government32 minutes ago
-
Government commences procurement of 300,000 metric tons of wheat, amounting Rs 29bn: Minister32 minutes ago
-
PML-N AJK backs negotiated solutions for key issues42 minutes ago