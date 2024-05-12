International Mother’s Day observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) International Mother’s Day was observed all over the world, including Pakistan on Sunday to honour the mothers for their selfless love for their children .

The Day was widely celebrated around the world and has a rich history, stemming from a profound love and respect for mothers and motherhood.

The subject of annual Mother's Day celebrations and expressions of appreciation for their undying love, sacrifice and devotion.

A support system, a hero, a fighter, an anchor and a best friend, there are many more titles used to pay tribute to the mothers and in fact the sacrifices rendered by mothers are unmatched.

The Mother's Day was formally established in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson announced that the second Sunday in May would be Mother's Day.