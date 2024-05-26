Open Menu

Rs.28m More Generated From Contracts Of GBS, City Terminal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Rs.28m more generated from contracts of GBS, City Terminal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The district administration has generated Rs. 28 million more revenue from various contracts of General Bus Stand (GSB) and City Terminal this year.

A spokesman for Regional Transport Authority (RTA) said here on Sunday that Secretary RTA supervised the auction process in which contracts of vehicle fee, charpoy fee, washroom fee and cart parking fee were auctioned.

Giving some details, he said that the contract of vehicle fee was auctioned against Rs.31.25 million at City Terminal whereas these contracts were auctioned at Rs.25.7 million last year. Similarly, charpoy fee contract was auctioned against Rs.

10.1 million in GBS this year while it was auctioned against Rs.700,000 last year.

He said that washroom fee contract was auctioned against Rs.14.5 million in GBS this year whereas it was auctioned against Rs.8.9 million last year. Similarly, cart stand contract was auctioned against Rs.13 million in GBS this year while it was auctioned against Rs.5.5 million last year.

In this way, Rs.9.4 million more generated from the charpoy contract in GBS, Rs.5.6 million more generated from washroom contract, Rs.7.5 million more from cart contract in GBS and Rs.5.55 million more generated from vehicle fee in City Terminal, he added.

Related Topics

Vehicle RTA Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

24 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan