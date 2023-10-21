International shows crucial for attracting foreign investment: SAPM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Investment Muhammad Tahir Javed Saturday stressed the need for organising more and more international standard exhibitions in Pakistan to attract foreign investment in the country.

Talking to the media after visiting the 77th edition of Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition and International Building & Construction Industry Exhibition at Expo Centre Lahore, he said that all possible measures were being taken to increase foreign investment in the country.

The SAPM acknowledged the importance of the furniture industry, and expressed his optimism that foreign exchange could be earned by exporting furniture to other countries. He said that the government would provide all possible support to industrialist and business community for their revival as the authorities were committed to increasing exports of the country.

Tahir Javed said that peace, stability and business-friendly policies were key to attracting foreign investment in the country, adding now the time had come to divert Pakistan's productivity towards exports.

The government is taking measures to promote country's exports in the short term, he said and added the continuation of economic policies was necessary for rapid development of Pakistan.

He expressed his resolve to provide maximum facilities to the furniture industry, saying that Bahrain was willing to invest in the furniture industry in Pakistan. In this regard, Bahraini business delegations had also held meetings at the government level, he added.

Earlier, Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisal Mohsin gave a briefing to the SAPM that the furniture products, manufactured by more than 50 top brands of Pakistan, had been placed at the show, and the furniture used in homes and offices had also been exhibited.

The SAPM visited various stalls and evinced keen interest in the products displayed at the expo. He said other products including furniture placed at the show were of international standard, and Pakistan could earn valuable foreign exchange by exporting quality furniture.