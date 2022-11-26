The 8th edition of Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival (PIMFF) kicked off here on Saturday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) where 15 films were screened on the first day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The 8th edition of Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival (PIMFF) kicked off here on Saturday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) where 15 films were screened on the first day.

14 films will be screened on the 2nd day of the two-day film festival featuring short films, documentaries, features, and animations related to mountains, adventure sports, nature, environment, climate change, mountain tourism, cultures and mountain communities etc. The theme for PIMFF 2022 is 'Saving Indus'.

All the films shortlisted for screening at PIMFF 2022 will be judged by a national and international jury and awards will be given in the categories of Best Picture, Audience Award, Culture and Environment Category.

PIMFF is the only event of its kind celebrating the art of film making in Pakistan. One of the only three mountain film festivals in Asia, this event of an international repute among the mountaineering and film community was conceived and founded by Wajahat Malik and Maryam Cheema in 2015. The festival is organized by Eyebex Films, an Islamabad based film production company.

"The aim of PIMFF is to bring together filmmakers and artists with mountaineers and adventure enthusiasts on a common platform of discourse and exchanging ideas.

PIMFF continues to be an important global platform that promotes independent cinema in Pakistan as well as encouraging adventure and alpine activities", said Wajahat Malik while talking to APP.

Wajahat Malik is a travel and adventure enthusiast, and filmmaker, as well as an adventure sportsman, a mountaineer and a television broadcaster. He is considered one of the pioneers of adventure film making in Pakistan and founded the PIMFF in 2015 to help promote appreciation for mountain film making in the country and highlight the alpine treasures in Pakistan. He is also the Managing Director of Eyebex Films.

The jury of film festival includes Jamal Shah a well known television actor, singer and a celebrated fine artist of Pakistan, Faisal Rehman - a prominent name of Silver Screen and Television, Ian Wall- part of the team that established the 'original' Kendal Mountain Film Festival in 1980 and Salman Shahid - one of Pakistan's best actors who has worked in many films, stage plays and tv shows, particularly comedy shows.