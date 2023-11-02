Open Menu

IPP Starts New Era Of Politics: Dr Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 09:20 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) central leader Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the IPP had started a new era of politics to unite the nation under the vision of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Addressing a press conference along with former MPA Mian Mamoon Jafar Tarar here in Kullu Tarar, she said that now the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had given February 11 as the date for elections, adding, "We welcome this announcement and expect that the ECP will fulfill its mandate of conducting free, fair and transparent elections and uphold democratic traditions in Pakistan." She said that to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution, the ECP should provide an ideal environment and atmosphere to the voters to exercise their right to vote.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the election symbol of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party was 'Shaheen' which had started his flight from Jahanian, adding that Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan were the two wings of this Shaheen which would bring development and prosperity for the nation.

She said that the caretaker government should support the ECP to bring Pakistan to the path of real development and prosperity.

She said that Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party's power show would be held tomorrow (Friday) in Kullu Tarar, adding that the IPP was a ray of light in the darkness for people.

The IPP's central leader said that the unemployed youth would be made employable by making them skilled.

She said, "We will make it possible to provide free electricity to consumers up to three hundred units."

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the IPP had such a road map which no party had before.

She said that young people should come to Friday's public gathering and become the arms of this Shaheen so that Pakistan could be taken towards the path of development.

