IPP To Hold Public Meeting In Khanewal On Saturday

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

IPP to hold public meeting in Khanewal on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) will organise a public meeting at Jahanian Stadium, Khanewal on Saturday, Oct 28.

Party Spokesperson Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan told APP on Friday that public meetings would be held in nine districts of Punjab from October 28 to December 9.

She said the other public meetings would be held in Hafizabad on Nov 3, in Narowal Nov 9, in Layyah Nov 12, and in Kasur on Nov 17.

Likewise, a rally would be held in Gujranwala on Nov 20, in Jhang on Nov 24, in Sahiwal on Dec 2 and in Faisalabad on Dec 9.

IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and Party President Abdul Aleem Khan would address the public meetings, she added.

