Open Menu

IPP's Manifesto Committee Holds Second Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 11:36 PM

IPP's manifesto committee holds second meeting

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Friday held the second meeting of its manifesto committee under the chairmanship of party President Abdul Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Friday held the second meeting of its manifesto committee under the chairmanship of party President Abdul Aleem Khan.

The meeting was attended by Amir Kiani, Ishaq Khakwani, Chaudhry Noraiz Shakoor, Rana Nazir Ahmed, Dr Murad Raas, Pir Saeedul Hasan Shah, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Dr. Murad Raas, Mian Khalid Mahmood and Ajmal Cheema, IPP spokesperson told APP.

Aleem Khan said the manifesto of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will be an expression of the aspirations of the Pakistani people, adding, the meeting discussed important points of the party manifesto in detail.

"We have come together to struggle for making Pakistan a welfare state in its true sense," the party president said.

"We will end the politics of hatred, violence, and division," Aleem Khan said.

He informed that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will present before the people a comprehensive plan to deal with the economic challenges, being faced by the country.

"The party decided that it would lift the burden of suffering off the shoulders of the people," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abdul Aleem Khan

Recent Stories

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

58 seconds ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

1 minute ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

1 minute ago
 Two including drug peddler held

Two including drug peddler held

1 minute ago
 France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

8 minutes ago
 Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, r ..

Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, religious minorities in India e ..

8 minutes ago
White House Says US Monitors ZNPP for Radiation, C ..

White House Says US Monitors ZNPP for Radiation, Cannot Verify Reports of Pendin ..

8 minutes ago
 Prince Harry Wanted to Interview Putin, Trump for ..

Prince Harry Wanted to Interview Putin, Trump for Pitched Podcast - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Counteroffensive Slow-Moving Due to Lack ..

Ukrainian Counteroffensive Slow-Moving Due to Lack of Air Defense - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up ..

Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up Halle

15 minutes ago
 ISSI organizes roundtable discussion to mark Int'l ..

ISSI organizes roundtable discussion to mark Int'l Day of Women in Diplomacy

15 minutes ago
 Govt to make all-out efforts to solve problems of ..

Govt to make all-out efforts to solve problems of CPNE: Barrister Feroze

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan