Open Menu

Iranian President's Visit To Further Strengthen Mutual Relations: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Iranian President's visit to further strengthen mutual relations: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday said that the visit of Iranian President to Pakistan would further strengthen the mutual relations between the two countries.

He stated this during a meeting with Iranian Consul General to Karachi Hassan Nourian, who called on him here at the Governor House, a news release said.

The two sides discussed Pakistan-Iran relations, the ongoing visit of the Iranian President, and other matters of mutual interests.

Governor Tessori said that there was a relationship of love with Iran.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor Iran Visit Love

Recent Stories

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

36 minutes ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

3 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

4 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

5 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

5 hours ago
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

18 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

18 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan