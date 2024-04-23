KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday said that the visit of Iranian President to Pakistan would further strengthen the mutual relations between the two countries.

He stated this during a meeting with Iranian Consul General to Karachi Hassan Nourian, who called on him here at the Governor House, a news release said.

The two sides discussed Pakistan-Iran relations, the ongoing visit of the Iranian President, and other matters of mutual interests.

Governor Tessori said that there was a relationship of love with Iran.