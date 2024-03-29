Open Menu

IRSA Advisory Body To Meet On April 2

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Advisory Committee of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) will meet here on April 2 to finalize water share of the provinces for the upcoming Kharif season scheduled to commence from next month.

The meeting will be presided over by Chairman IRSA Abdul Hameed Mengal.

The meeting would attend member Federal Asjad Imtiaz Ali, member Punjab Amjad Saeed, member Sindh Muhammad Ehsanul Haq Leghari, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Zahid Abbas, Chairman Federal Flood Commission, members Water and Power WAPDA, irrigation secretaries of all provinces.

The IRSA technical committee has already met with Director of Operations IRSA Khalid Idrees Rana on March 25 to finalise the preliminary findings about water availability in the upcoming Kharif season. WAPDA has also been asked to come up with a detailed presentation on Tarbela Dam constraints for the advisory committee.

