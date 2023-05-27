IRSA releases 180,100 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 180,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 209,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1428.84 feet and was 30.84 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 76,100 cusecs and 68,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.50 feet, which was 71.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 56,400 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 79,500, 64,100, 41,700 and 14,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 41,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.