IRSA releases 39,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 39,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 58,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1469.20 feet, which was 77.20 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,700 and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.90 feet, which was 133.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,600 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 44,100, 30,200 and 6,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.