Islam Is Religion Of Peace: SCCI President

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Islam is religion of peace: SCCI President

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that islam is a religion of peace which teaches brotherhood, tolerance and love.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Abdul Ghafoor Malik highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives for the supremacy of justice and righteousness.

  He said: "The holy month teaches that we should remember the sacrifices of ourancestors and follow their example and in the real sense, one should be determinednot to hesitate to render any sacrifice for the glory of Islam".

