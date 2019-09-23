Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry elects Muhammad Ahmad as its new president, Tahir Abbasi vice president

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has elected Muhammad Ahmad as its president and Tahir Abbasi as senior vice president for the year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has elected Muhammad Ahmad as its president and Tahir Abbasi as senior vice president for the year 2019-20.

The election for the office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2019-20 was held at Chamber House.

As per election results, Sai fur Rahman Khan was also elected as vice president and all the candidates were elected unopposed and they will formally take over the charge of their portfolios on October 1, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed said that he would strive hard for the progress and prosperity of local business community by focusing on resolving their issues.

He said that the liaison with business related government departments and other relevant organizations would be further strengthened to address the problems of trade and industry.

He said that he would take traders and industrialists on board on important issues to raise consensus voice of business community at relevant forums for the attention of policymakers.

He said that workable proposals would be given to the government for creating conducive environment for business activities.

Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman Founder Group congratulated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI and said that their unopposed election reflected the trust and confidence of business community on the leadership of Founder Group.

He hoped that the new office bearers would work hard to take ICCI to higher levels of growth and development so that it could play more effective role in promoting the interests of business community.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry also congratulated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI andassured them of their full support and cooperation in their endeavors aimedat resolving the key issues of business community.