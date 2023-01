Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Abpara, Punjab House, Iqbal Town, Farash Town, Sharifabad, UC Road, F-8/1, G-9/4, I-8/1, I-10/4, Golra.II, Railway Road, T&T, Company Bagh, Kohala, Pearl Cantonment, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Anguri, NCP, Mengyal, Shahdara, Shahpur, Khayaban Iqbal, Pirsoha, Quaid-e-Azam. University, Punjab House, Bari Imam, Mandala, Athal, Mangat, Desto, Treat, Bhara Kahu. 2, Golf Club Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, B Block, 4th Road, Nora Road, Katarian, Holy Family, Khurram Colony, Farooq Azam Dhok Hekmad, City, Major Masood, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Mohammadi Chowk, Dhok Hasu, Bani, Azizabad, Peshawar Road, Multabad, NRC, Dhok Chaudharyan, Captain Amir, Azharabad, Zircon Heights, Chakra, Range Road, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road.II, Sir Syed Road, NPF-2, Rahmatabad.I, Morgah, Jhanda, Lalazar, 502 Workshop, Chahan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Chongi No.

22, Sagari, Nad, SEP Ibrar, Nara Mattoor, Mandra, PAECHS, Bengali, Nishan Haider, Parkview, Pindi Borar, Morgah Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawababad, Salargah, Bohi Ghar, Margalla, Nishan Haider, Museum, Wapda Town, Purmiana, Garhi Afghana, Burhan, Ghorghashti, Shamsabad, Bolinwal, Qaziabad, Fowar Chowk, Hazro, Malhwali, Mianwala, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang City. II, Dhaknir, Dharnal, Ahmedal, Gagan, Haru, Ghori Feeders, From 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM Chakwal Circle, Dharabi, Tharpal , Ara Bazar, Jamalwal, Sarpak, Dera Muslim, Dhadyal Rural, Khanpur, Bhikri, Dalwal, Rawal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Pipli, Dharnal, Sukhu, Dhalar, Mugla, Multan Khard, Taman, Khairpur Feeders, Jhelum. Circle, F-5 Jeddah, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Kariala, Shamsabad, Chhapran, F-8 Civil Line, Jakhar, City Housing, Dinah 3 Rohtas, Chamala, Madu Kals, Hasnot, Khalkholian, Dinah. 4 City, Sandal, Ghori Dhamek, Main Bazar, New Khanqah, Mill Awan, Shah Safir, Smooth Feeders, GSO Circle, From 08:00 am to 04:00 pm, Desto feeder, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Pind Sultani, Pari, Nad, Jund City 1, Jund City 2, Bhandar, Ghori Dhamek, Main Bazar, Nai Khanqah feeders and surrounding areas.