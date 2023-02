Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Abdul Rahim, T&T, Pandorian, Highway, Ghori Garden, Karpa, Abpara, F-8/3, G O R, I-9/4, Carriage Factory, G-11/1, F-11/2, Shahpur, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Dhalla, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Treat, I-8/4, I-8 Markaz, Sohdran Road, Tufail Shaheed, Karpa Feeders , Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road.II, Dhok Farman Ali, Rahmatabad.I, PWD.II, Model Town, Gulistan Colony, Gulshanabad, Chakri, Shah Jeevan, Rawat, Sagari, Kahota City. I, Lahtrar. I, Hanif Shaheed, KRL, THQ, Kambili Sadiq, Ghazin Khan, Mandira. II, HPT. III, Karnab Kaswal, Nishan Haider, Gagan, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, S PF, Chakri, Arslan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Pind Jatla, Lab.I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp, Park View, Morgah, RBISE, FF Hospital Feeders , Rawalpindi City Circle, Hydari Chowk, Sadiqabad, Muzmal Town, APHS, Farooq Azam, Zafarul Haq, Major Masood, Jami Masjid, Gwalmandi, Industrial, Quaidabad, Eid Gah, Tench Bhata, Zeeshan Colony, Radio Pak, Shams.

Colony, MFM, Pind Hoon, B.B. Shaheed, Fazahiya Feeders, Attock Circle, Sher Shah Suri, Ghazi Kohli, Bah. Loot, Bin Bola, ECHS D-18, Purmiana, Garhi Afghana, Brahma, Hasan Abdal, Visa, Musa, Haji Shah, Tin Mela, Maskinabad, Kachhari, Dhok Fateh, Dar es Salaam Colony, Nika Kalan, Chaji Mar, Anjara, Ahmad Dal. , Kamrial, Gul Mohammad, Murt, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Haru, Ghori Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Chhapran, F-8 Civil Line, F-2 Chip. Ward, F-10 Kala Base, Burin, Industrial, City Housing, Dina 3 Rohtas, Gadari, Dumeli, New Sanghui, Col Muhammad Akram, Ward No. 8, Suhawa Kachheri, Chhapar Sharif, Kantriyala, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal , Line Park, Megan, Khairpur, Sarpak, Dera Muslim, Latifal, Malhal Mughlan, Sarkal, Dandut, Jalalpur, Dhala, Dharnal, Sukhu, Malkwal, Jatla, Pera Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Darut, Mail, Vanhar, Rawal. Ahmedabad, Kachhari, CS Shah Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 am to 04:00 pm,Sector A, F and C, Sang feeders and surrounding areas.