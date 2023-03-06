UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Notifies 2-day Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 09:28 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a 2-day power suspension programme for Tuesday and Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Tuesday From 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Rawalpindi City Circle, Kurry Road Feeder.

On Wednesday, from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Rawalpindi City Circle, Westridge, Rajahabad, Golra, P&T Wini, Jhangi, Azharabad, Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam International, Zircon Heights, MFM, Dhok Chowdhury, NRC, Charing Cross, Vasa, E Block, Ghousia Colony, Hydari Chowk, A Block, New Milpur, Faizabad, F- 17/1&2, Nogzi Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Pind Jatla, Lab. I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp. Feeders and surrounding areas.

