Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-daypower suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Tufail Shaheed, Chara, Frash Town, Karpa, Inup Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, AQ Khan, Golf City, Feeders , Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Fuji Foundation, Mehboob Shaheed, Qureshiabad, Garja.I, Hayal, Murt, Ranyal, Gulshan Fatima Feeders, from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Rahara, Azad Shaheed, Lahtrar Road, Chatta Bakhtawar, Tiramari, New Wahidabad, ISI Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Khanna Road, Gulzar Quaid, Airport, Gangal, Bajnyal, Nogzi, New Milpur, BB Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, SPD.II, PAF, RIC, Gracie Line, Rahmatabad.I, Jahangir Road, VVIP, Rahimabad, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab.

I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal , Jarrar Comp Feeders, Attock Circle, PM Housing Colony, Air University Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Mayani, Adi Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Sanaullah, Fatehpur, F-3 Gul Afshan, Garmala, Sanghui, Chotala, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Express Mangala, Madukalis, Smoot, Kangar, Islampura Feeders, GSO Circle, Aziz Chowk, HT, Tarlai, F-7, ADBP, Wapda Colony, Abpara, CDA Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM. , GSO Circle, G-8, VIP, Marvi, Iqbal Town, Satara Market, Highway, Faisal Masjid, HC II, G-8 Markaz, Ayub Market, NPCC, Shifa, H-8 Colony Feeders and NDC-I Fateh Jang Consumer Grid Station, From 01:00 AM to 05:00 PM, AGL(IPP) Grid Station.

On Sunday From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, HC.I, G-9 Express, G-9/2, G-9 Markaz, AIOU, G-8/1, PTCL, Zia Masjid, G-9/3, T&T, I-8/2, I -8/3, G-9/4 feeders, from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 132KV JF-17 Kamra (T-I) Grid Station and from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM, 132KV JF-17 Kamra (T-II) Grid station and surrounding areas.