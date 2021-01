Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 08:30 am to 12:30 pm, Melody, Khanna Dak Scheme-1, Charah, Azad Shaheed, F-10/4, G-9/4, I-8/1, Kidney Center, SPD, AQ Khan, Sunni Bank, Cecil, Gharial, Patriata, Pir Sohawa, Hyderi Chowk, Shamsabad, Khanna-2, Zafar-ul-Haq, Committee Chowk, Major Masood, Gawalmandi, Iqbal Road, Amin Town, Bagh Sardara, Adam G Road, Jail Park, PWD-1 , Topi Pump, Askari-7, 502 Workshop, Hyal, Girja, UC Lakhan, Jhaura, Sagri, Naar, Kambili Sadiq, Mansar, Attock Rural, Akhori, Shadi Khan, Pindi Gheep City, Chhaji Mar, Qutbal, Pari, Nara, Dharnal. Laniwala, Fateh Jang, Hazro, Boriyan, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, City Housing, Bon-2, Gadari, Bhagwal, Col. Muhammad Akram, Matwa, Jarmut, Chappar Sharif, Bon, Jund Awan, Dhadial City, Dhoda, Chakral, Dalwal, Neela, Dhala, Dharnal, Madina Town, Para Fatyal, Jatla, Thawa Muharram Khan, Khohian, Haro, Ghauri, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Nisar Shaheed, Margalla, Sanghui, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00, Lalazar, Nawababad, Nawazish Shaheed, Shahullah Dutta, Sarane Kharboza, Hassan Abdal, Kantrila, Feeders,On Saturday from 09:00 AM to 02:00, Iqbal Town, Highway, Tamir, Abbasi Market, G-9/1, G-10/1, CWO, G-10/2, G-10/4, Flour Mill-2, Industrial-2, Old Exchange, G-13 / 2-1, Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Shahpur, Pindi Point, Beirut, Nimbal, Bilwara, Angoori, T&T, Affandi Colony, Gulzar Quaid, Tamasmabad , Gulshanabad, Sarafa Bazaar, Pirwdhai, Mohammadi Chowk, Bani, Kayani Road, Cheering Cross, Officer Colony, Golra, Chakra, Mohanpura, Tipu Road, Chaklala, PWD-2, Murree Brewery, Lal Karti, Khasala, Mort, Quaid Azam Colony, Ara Bazar, Chowk Pandori, Lehtar-2, Klar City, Doberan, Panjar, Mandra-1, Jatha Hathial, Karnab Kaswal, Raman, Mahota, AWC Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Purmiana, Sang Jani, Pind Priyan , Taxila, Sher Shah Suri, Shafi Chauhan, Shah Dir, Nar Topa, Power Channel Colony, Fawara Chowk, Attock Cantt, Karpa, Mianwala, Mort, Jund-2, Pind Sultani, Mahfooz Sheheed, Galyal, Khandha, Gul Muhammad Shaheed Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Katchary, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Karyala, Puran, Sarai Alamgir, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jhakkar, Dina-3 Rohtas, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Domaily, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala , Dina-4 City, Ward No.

8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamik, Baba Shaheed, Thakara, Islampura, Dawlatullah, Dhadial Rural, Segalabad, Bhikri, Dandot, Hassal, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharabi, Mugla, Vanhar, Mial, Mandi Bhalwal, Kohar, Fateh Pur, Puran, Sohawa City, Matwa, I-10/2, NDC-1, Dr. AQ Khan, New Exchange, Fazal Ghee Mill, SES, Kidney Center, Police Line, Sector.-4, APHS, Siham, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Industrial Estate, Haro, Ghauri, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Chakral, Mansoor Shaheed, Sparco, Tarlai, H8, Highway, Iqbal Town, Fazahia, NPCC-2, RCCI-1,2,3 & 4, Shahiya, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 3:00 pm Captain Nisar Shaheed, Medocals Feeders, From 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, Abdul Rahim, Parbat Road, Malik Altaf, Shakrullah, Jinnah Super, New NIC, FPSC Feeders, From 09:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., GHQ, Kayani Road, Army Flat, MH-1 & 2, CMH-1, Zeeshan Colony Haider Road, From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Ara Bazar, AWT, Mall Road, AFIC, Tench Bhatta, MH3, Qasim Market, CMH-2 feeders and surrounding areas.