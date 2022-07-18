UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Orders To Release Burmese In Drug Case

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Islamabad High Court orders to release Burmese in drug case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered to release international drugs' smuggler Ibrahim Koko, a citizen of Burma on completion of his imprisonment sentence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered to release international drugs' smuggler Ibrahim Koko, a citizen of Burma on completion of his imprisonment sentence.

IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case wherein Ibrahim Koko also appeared before the court.

The court asked the accused whether he wanted to go back his country.

The accused said that he wanted to go back to his home and prayed the court to issue orders for his repatriation. The court directed the repatriation of Ibrahim Koko till September 16, after preparation of travel documents and vaccination.

The court observed that it would write an appropriate order so that the accused wouldn't face problems after landing at his home country's airport.

