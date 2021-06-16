Islamabad High Court seeks report on blasphemous material stoppage on social media

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report from ministries of interior and information technology regarding the implementation of decision to form a mechanism for stopping the uploading of blasphemous material on the social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report from ministries of interior and information technology regarding the implementation of decision to form a mechanism for stopping the uploading of blasphemous material on the social media.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case regarding the implementation of verdict dated March 31, 2017. The court instructed all the respondents to submit their reports within one-month.

The court also ordered the registrar office to fix this case for hearing after a month.