UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks Report On Blasphemous Material Stoppage On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:45 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks report on blasphemous material stoppage on social media

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report from ministries of interior and information technology regarding the implementation of decision to form a mechanism for stopping the uploading of blasphemous material on the social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report from ministries of interior and information technology regarding the implementation of decision to form a mechanism for stopping the uploading of blasphemous material on the social media.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case regarding the implementation of verdict dated March 31, 2017. The court instructed all the respondents to submit their reports within one-month.

The court also ordered the registrar office to fix this case for hearing after a month.

Related Topics

Hearing Technology Social Media March 2017 Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistani envoy presents FM Qureshi's letter on Ka ..

10 minutes ago

Govt protected rights of people in budgets: Dr Fir ..

10 minutes ago

Drug pusher held with over 5kg Hashish

12 minutes ago

PIC treats 10,000 heart patients including 205 Afg ..

12 minutes ago

One dead, seven missing in Nepal monsoon flood

12 minutes ago

Govt. lifts 2-day ban on inter provincial public ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.