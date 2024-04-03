Islamabad High Court Summons Secretary Interior
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned secretary interior in a case against closure of services of social media application X in the country.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by a journalist Ahtisham Abbasi regarding the matter. Joint secretary interior appeared before the bench and submitted report.
The JS said that the services of X were stopped on the report of security agencies. The chief justice expressed dissatisfaction over the report and said that it was only based on assumptions as no solid reasons has been mentioned regarding the threats to national security.
The CJ said that the country was facing defamation internationally due to the closure of X, adding that let the secretary interior appear then the court would view the issue.
Justice Aamer Farooq expressed annoyance with JS interior and asked him to show the documents regarding the security threats, adding that just verbal arguments wouldn’t be accepted.
The joint secretary said that there was a threat to national security due to the material on internet. The court said that the evidence should also have been submitted to support the stance.
The court, subsequently, summoned secretary interior in person and adjourned hearing of the case.
