Islamabad Mayor Election To Be Held On Dec 28: Election Commission Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced holding of election on December 28 to fill the vacant seat of Mayor in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Through a notification, the commission while issuing the election schedule, called upon the members of Metropolitan Corporation to elect Mayor of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, against the vacant seat as per schedule.

It said that the public notice would be issued by the Returning Officer on December 9 while the date of filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer by the candidates would be December 11.

Similarly, publication of notice of all the nomination papers will be received on December 12 while the date of objection to the nomination papers will be December 14.

The date of scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer will be December 16.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer (accepting and rejecting the nomination papers) will be December 12 while December 18 will be the last date for deciding appeals by Appellate authority.

The ECP has fixed December 21 as last date for withdrawal of candidature while December 22 will be the last date for publication of list of contesting candidates along with symbols. The date of consolidation and declaration of result by the Returning Officer will be December 29.

