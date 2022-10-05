UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Mobilizes Security Apparatus For Better Output

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Police on Wednesday has decided to tighten security in the city and ensure extra deployment as well as patrolling in various areas to avert any untoward incident.

According to the police sources, all police officials have been directed by Central Police Office to ensure effective security measures in their respective areas and combat crime through comprehensive strategy. It has been directed to maintain high alert security and ensure strict checking at exit and entry points of the city.

The police sources said that SPs were directed to brief their subordinates about improved security by utilizing all necessary resources.

It has been directed for extra deployment of police personnel by taking security measures at important locations of the city including buildings, markets, important chowks, signals and worship places.

Police source said that it has been decided that any law and order situation in Islamabad will be dealt with using modern techniques.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that all the officers should be ready at all times to deal with the law and order situation. He said that Islamabad police would never allow anybody to disturb peace in the city. He directed all the concerned to take all necessary measures to protect the life and property of citizens.

