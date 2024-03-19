Open Menu

Islamabad Police Unveils Patriotic Anthem "Jannat Se Bulawa" Ahead Of Pakistan Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:47 PM

Islamabad Police unveils patriotic anthem "Jannat Se Bulawa" ahead of Pakistan Day

As the nation prepares to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23, the Islamabad Police has stirred the patriotic fervor with the unveiling of a captivating anthem titled "Jannat Se Bulawa" (Called from Heaven)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) As the nation prepares to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23, the Islamabad Police has stirred the patriotic fervor with the unveiling of a captivating anthem titled "Jannat Se Bulawa" (Called from Heaven).

This anthem, serving as a poignant tribute to the unwavering dedication of Islamabad Police personnel in safeguarding the nation.

Its beautiful lyrics, echoing sacrifice and love for the homeland, resonate deeply with the sacrifices made by the brave sons of Pakistan, according to police spokesman.

More than just a song, "Jannat Se Bulawa" stands as a powerful testament to the resilience and commitment of the Islamabad Police in ensuring the safety and security of Pakistan.

In commemorating March 23, the anthem embodies the essence of unity and strength, rallying all citizens to stand together in the face of challenges and uphold the values of peace, progress, and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Pakistan Day Progress March All From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Radio Pakistan's channel continues to enrich Ramad ..

Radio Pakistan's channel continues to enrich Ramadan experience of listeners

6 minutes ago
 Ex-NHL player Koltsov, boyfriend of Sabalenka, dea ..

Ex-NHL player Koltsov, boyfriend of Sabalenka, dead at 42: federation

6 minutes ago
 France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trad ..

France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trade deal

6 minutes ago
 PTI approaches IHC to hold gathering in Islamabad

PTI approaches IHC to hold gathering in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers

Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers

8 minutes ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for ..

AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates

9 minutes ago
UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decad ..

UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record

9 minutes ago
 Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles ..

Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones

9 minutes ago
 Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles

Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles

9 minutes ago
 Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation ..

Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium

14 minutes ago
 DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected munic ..

DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors

14 minutes ago
 AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging

AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan