Islamabad Police Unveils Patriotic Anthem "Jannat Se Bulawa" Ahead Of Pakistan Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:47 PM
As the nation prepares to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23, the Islamabad Police has stirred the patriotic fervor with the unveiling of a captivating anthem titled "Jannat Se Bulawa" (Called from Heaven)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) As the nation prepares to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23, the Islamabad Police has stirred the patriotic fervor with the unveiling of a captivating anthem titled "Jannat Se Bulawa" (Called from Heaven).
This anthem, serving as a poignant tribute to the unwavering dedication of Islamabad Police personnel in safeguarding the nation.
Its beautiful lyrics, echoing sacrifice and love for the homeland, resonate deeply with the sacrifices made by the brave sons of Pakistan, according to police spokesman.
More than just a song, "Jannat Se Bulawa" stands as a powerful testament to the resilience and commitment of the Islamabad Police in ensuring the safety and security of Pakistan.
In commemorating March 23, the anthem embodies the essence of unity and strength, rallying all citizens to stand together in the face of challenges and uphold the values of peace, progress, and prosperity.
