Islamabad Police Urges Residents To Prioritize Safety Measures Ahead Of Eid Travels
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, on Sunday emphasized the importance of safety precautions for residents traveling to their hometowns during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
Highlighting the continuous efforts of the Islamabad Capital Police in safeguarding the lives, property, and dignity of the citizens, DIG Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari urged the individuals embarking on Eid travels to take necessary security measures to avoid potential risk of burglary, a public relations officer said.
In a video message, DIG Shahzad outlined essential steps for ensuring the safety of homes while away. These measures included arranging proper lighting both inside and outside the house, securing the main gate from the inside, and installing CCTV cameras for added surveillance.
Furthermore, the citizens were advised to make adequate arrangements for safeguarding valuables such as jewelry and cash, ensuring all locks and doors were properly checked before departure, and informing newspaper vendors to refrain from delivering newspapers during their absence.
To further enhance home security, residents were encouraged to avoid activities that could signal their absence and to inform the relevant police station before leaving. This proactive approach aimed to ensure comprehensive protection of lives and property, utilizing all available resources.
He said that by prioritizing these safety measures, citizens could enjoy their Eid holidays with peace of mind, knowing that their homes were secure. The initiative underscored the commitment of Islamabad Police to ensuring the well-being of the community, especially during festive seasons when security concerns are heightened, he added.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
91 police officials promoted6 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Shawwal moon on Tuesday7 minutes ago
-
Bangles seller over the moon as Eid shopping reaches to peak in KP7 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab's message on occasion of World Health Day7 minutes ago
-
Security forces gunned down two terrorists in N. Waziristan7 minutes ago
-
India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ stance through military force: APHC-AJK7 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Gul, Chinese envoy discuss growing Indian terrorism in Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Bike thief, bootlegger arrested17 minutes ago
-
Protestors demand to stop brutalities in Gaza17 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 3 injured in road accident17 minutes ago
-
WASA to detach connections of defaulters in 8 colonies17 minutes ago
-
CPO orders arrest of torture accused17 minutes ago