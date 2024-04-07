Islamabad police urges residents to prioritize safety measures ahead of Eid travels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, on Sunday emphasized the importance of safety precautions for residents traveling to their hometowns during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Highlighting the continuous efforts of the Islamabad Capital Police in safeguarding the lives, property, and dignity of the citizens, DIG Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari urged the individuals embarking on Eid travels to take necessary security measures to avoid potential risk of burglary, a public relations officer said.

In a video message, DIG Shahzad outlined essential steps for ensuring the safety of homes while away. These measures included arranging proper lighting both inside and outside the house, securing the main gate from the inside, and installing CCTV cameras for added surveillance.

Furthermore, the citizens were advised to make adequate arrangements for safeguarding valuables such as jewelry and cash, ensuring all locks and doors were properly checked before departure, and informing newspaper vendors to refrain from delivering newspapers during their absence.

To further enhance home security, residents were encouraged to avoid activities that could signal their absence and to inform the relevant police station before leaving. This proactive approach aimed to ensure comprehensive protection of lives and property, utilizing all available resources.

He said that by prioritizing these safety measures, citizens could enjoy their Eid holidays with peace of mind, knowing that their homes were secure. The initiative underscored the commitment of Islamabad Police to ensuring the well-being of the community, especially during festive seasons when security concerns are heightened, he added.