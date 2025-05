Islamabad’s CDA nursery to become modern Gardenia Hub

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is transforming its nursery on Park Road into a cutting-edge horticultural center, named Gardenia Hub, promote green spaces and environmental sustainability in the capital

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with senior officials, conducted a surprise visit to the site to review progress on Monday.

The upgrade includes modern flower shops, advanced greenhouses, and tissue propagation facilities to enhance plant cultivation.

"Our goal is to make Islamabad a leading horticultural hub," said Randhawa. "This project reflects CDA’s commitment to a greener, more vibrant city."

The Gardenia Hub will feature climate-controlled greenhouses, flower exhibitions, and dedicated spaces for public engagement.

Randhawa directed officials to expedite construction using all available resources.

The initiative aims to boost environmental sustainability while providing residents with enhanced recreational and educational spaces.