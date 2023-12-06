Open Menu

Ismail Haniyeh For Pakistan's Support Against Israeli Occupation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Senior Political Leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday virtually addressed the National Dialogue on 'The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Responsibility of the Muslim Ummah' held at the Jinnah Convention Centre and sought Pakistan’s support against Israeli occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Senior Political Leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday virtually addressed the National Dialogue on 'The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Responsibility of the Muslim Ummah' held at the Jinnah Convention Centre and sought Pakistan’s support against Israeli occupation.

Organized by Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummah Pakistan, he emphasized Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories, addressing the challenges faced by the Palestinian people.

Haniyeh stated that Israel's actions, including the arrest of approximately 16,000 Palestinians and desecration of holy sites, were a violation of international norms.

He expressed disappointment over the non-implementation of the Oslo Accords, citing an increase in the occupation of Palestinian territories.

Haniyeh warned against the establishment of diplomatic relations between Islamic countries and Israel, asserting that it would severely damage the Palestinian cause.

Praising Pakistan as a brave nation, he suggested that if Israel faced resistance from Pakistan, the perpetration of cruelty could cease.

Expressing hope in Pakistan's support, he referred to the country as a land of Mujahideen.

He highlighted the opposition to Israel among those who follow the Quran closely.

Accusing America and other countries of supporting Israel, he voiced his aspiration for Israel to retreat, allowing the truth to prevail.

Haniyeh claimed that Israel had planned a sudden attack on Gaza with the intention of permanent destruction.

He justified attacks by Hamas Mujahideen as self-defense, stating they preempted Israel's plans for occupation.

He acknowledged the high expectations, Palestinians had from Pakistan and expressed confidence in the strength of the country.

He claimed that Hamas was currently countering Israel's most advanced weapons, asserting determination to succeed in thwarting Israel's intentions.

Despite casualties of over 20,000 Palestinians in the conflict, Haniyeh maintained hope in Pakistan's potential to force Israel to retreat.

In conclusion, he characterized Jews as the biggest enemies of Muslims worldwide.

He underscored the sacrifices made by Palestinians in the war, asserting that Pakistan's strength could potentially halt the ongoing conflict.

