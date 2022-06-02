IT Park near Jinnah airport to be launched soon: IT Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq on Thursday apprised that State-of-Art 'IT Park' was being set up in Karachi, near Jinnah International Airport, which would generate big employment in addition to giving boost to IT industry and its exports

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq on Thursday apprised that State-of-Art 'IT Park' was being set up in Karachi, near Jinnah International Airport, which would generate big employment in addition to giving boost to IT industry and its exports.

The land had been acquired from Civil Aviation Authority at the cost of Rs. 31 billion and the ground-breaking of its first phase would be done this month, the Minister said while speaking at an interactive meeting with the members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at the chamber.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari and Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Maqbool Ahmed Siddique also accompanied him.

The federal IT minister invited the private sector people to actively participate and play a frontline role to make the above IT park and other related projects as "big success stories." The minister also maintained that within next few years the IT exports would be increased to 15 billion Dollars leaving the textile industry behind.

He also informed that before end of this year the 5 G technology would be introduced all across the country.

Amin-ul-Haq also mentioned that today (Thursday) an agreement was signed between his ministry and Sindh government to lay optical fibre cable in the interior areas of the province.

Syed Amin-ul-Haq said the next general elections would be held in 2023 over new census results, an exercise to be conducted by Election Commission of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari assured the business community that the issue of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Regulatory Authority Bill would be resolved soon.

He said that through KCCI the business community of the city could take up any issue relating to his Ministry directly with him, any time.

Chairman Businessmen Group in KCCI Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, KCCI President M.Idress , Vice President Qazi Zahid Hussain , KCCI former presidents Anjum Nisar, Shamim Ahmed Firpo, A.Q.Khalil and Majyed Aziz were prominent members from Karachi Chamber's side.

Moreover, the KCCI leadership apprised the ministers about the issues being faced by various industrialists in the city.