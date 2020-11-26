(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), launched to check lane violation along with educating road users to follow traffic rules, was in full swing with main objective to ensure safety of people on roads.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

ITP's squads remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Sirnagar (Kashmir) highway to educate road users about traffic rules. Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens while teams of education wing headed by SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are creating awareness about traffic rules.

During the ongoing year, ITP fined to 20,700 drivers over lane violation.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive.

He hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules will be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, he maintained.