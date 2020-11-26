UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITP's Education Campaign In Full Swing To Control Lane Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

ITP's education campaign in full swing to control lane violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), launched to check lane violation along with educating road users to follow traffic rules, was in full swing with main objective to ensure safety of people on roads.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

ITP's squads remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Sirnagar (Kashmir) highway to educate road users about traffic rules. Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens while teams of education wing headed by SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are creating awareness about traffic rules.

During the ongoing year, ITP fined to 20,700 drivers over lane violation.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive.

He hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules will be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, he maintained.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Buzdar approves five-day parole release of Shehbaz ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 472 prisoners ahead of ..

11 minutes ago

Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

15 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Criticizes Government's Pay Freeze ..

15 minutes ago

Asad Umar chairs Planning Commission Advisory Comm ..

15 minutes ago

Sombre Thanksgiving in the US as global virus case ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.